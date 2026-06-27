Trumbull

Former Trumbull Teacher Charged With Risk of Injury to a Child

ByAlex

Jun 27, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

A former Madison Middle School teacher was arrested on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, and charged with Risk of Injury to a Child, after investigation found that he had exchanged inappropriate text messages with a 13-year-old male student.

Ryan LaSella, age 34, of Milford, CT, turned himself in at the Trumbull Police Department when he was notified of an active warrant for his arrest.

The arrest resulted from an investigation that began in March of 2026, when the Trumbull Police School Resource Officer was notified of the complaint by Trumbull School administrators. The complaint alleges that LaSella had sent inappropriate text messages to a 13-year-old male student between July 2025 and March 2026.

LaSella was charged with Risk of Injury to a Child and was released on a $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court, 172 Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport on June 30, 2026.

School officials indicated that he resigned from his teaching position with the Trumbull school system on April 2, 2026, shortly after the complaint was originally received.

By Alex

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