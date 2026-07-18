Keeping Trumbull’s Children Safe: Town Officials Encourage Safe E-Bike and Bicycle Riding

TRUMBULL, CT – First Selectman Vicki A. Tesoro and Police Chief Michael Lombardo are encouraging parents and guardians to help keep children safe as the use of bicycles, electric bicycles (e-bikes), and scooters continues to grow throughout the community.

Town officials say they have seen an increase in concerns involving e-bikes, motorized bikes, and scooters being operated by children and teens on roads, sidewalks, parks, and other public spaces. They note that while the Town can enforce Connecticut laws and local ordinances, enforcement alone will not solve the problem and that parents play a critical role in ensuring children ride responsibly.

Under Connecticut law, operators of electric bicycles generally have the same rights and responsibilities as traditional bicyclists and must obey all applicable traffic laws. Every person riding an e-bike must wear a properly fitted helmet, and anyone under 18 is required to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle, e-bike, scooter, or skateboard.

State law also prohibits anyone under the age of 16 from operating a Class 3 e-bike, which can reach pedal-assisted speeds of up to 28 mph. Officials also reminded residents that not every vehicle marketed as an e-bike legally qualifies as one. Higher-powered vehicles or modified e-bikes may be classified as motor-driven cycles or motorcycles, requiring registration, insurance, and a valid driver’s license.

The Town also emphasized that Class 3 e-bikes are generally prohibited on bicycle paths and multi-use trails unless specifically authorized. Riders must obey stop signs, traffic signals, speed limits, and all other rules of the road, and Connecticut law prohibits carrying passengers unless the vehicle is specifically designed to do so.

Town officials are encouraging parents to make sure their child’s vehicle is legal, has operable pedals if required, is appropriate for their age, is designed for the number of riders using it, and that helmets are worn every time.

To support bicycle and e-bike safety education, the Trumbull Police Department has received a nearly $5,000 grant through the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) and the Metropolitan Council of Governments (MetroCOG). The funding will provide helmets and educational materials for distribution at community safety events.

The Town is also exploring a local ordinance to further address unsafe e-bike and motorized vehicle use and expects to bring a proposal forward for consideration within the next month.

Residents can also learn more during National Night Out on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at Indian Ledge Park, where the Trumbull Police Department will offer bicycle safety information, free properly fitted helmets while supplies last, and education on Connecticut bicycle and e-bike laws.

Town officials are encouraging every parent and guardian to discuss safe riding habits with their children, ensure helmets are worn, and choose age-appropriate, legal vehicles before a preventable accident occurs.