Fairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair Returns July 18

FAIRFIELD, CT — The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is reminding residents and visitors that the Fairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., rain or shine. Select merchants will begin offering advance sales of discounted merchandise on Thursday, July 16.

More than 50 vendors are expected to participate throughout Fairfield Center, offering a variety of merchandise for sale along the Post Road from Coco & Company in Southport to the Heritage Square Shopping Center, the Promenade at the Brick Walk, and The Two Oh Three. Admission to the event, co-sponsored by the Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, is free.

Sherman Green will feature an inflatable bounce house as part of a sponsored Kid’s Zone, along with vendors and musical entertainment, including the WEBE108 street team. Members of the Fairfield Teen Theatre Company will also present a preview of their upcoming production of “Grease: The Musical!” at 11:00 a.m.

Live musical entertainment will take place throughout the day at multiple locations, including Sherman Green and near the Fairfield University Store at 1499 Post Road. Visitors can also stop by the Experience Fairfield Tent on Sherman Green to sign up for the monthly newsletter and receive a complimentary limited-edition commemorative poster while supplies last.

For additional information on participating vendors, music, and activities, visit:

www.experiencefairfieldct.org/sidewalk-sale

The Town of Fairfield also thanked this year’s event sponsors: ConnectFairfield, Bankwell, Fairfield Moms, GoNetSpeed, WEBE108, and Hearst Connecticut Media Group.