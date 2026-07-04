Fairfield to Hold Public Session on Vision Zero, Speed Cameras, and Roadway Safety

The Town of Fairfield invites residents to attend a public information session on Tuesday, July 14 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Fairfield Warde High School auditorium, 755 Melville Avenue, to learn more about recent roadway safety initiatives, including speed safety cameras (ATESDs) in school zones and Quick-Build road infrastructure projects.

Recent roadway changes have generated questions from residents and prompted this community discussion. We now have our first month’s data on these changes, making this an ideal time to report initial results. The information session is an opportunity for residents to learn more about the Town’s commitment to Vision Zero, understand more about these safety measures, and ask questions.

Vision Zero, officially adopted by Fairfield in 2024, is a nationwide movement to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries through strategies that create safer streets for everyone who walks, bikes, drives, or uses public transportation. Fairfield has committed to reaching that goal by 2034.

“Our residents have thoughtful feedback to offer and questions to ask about these roadway changes, and we want to offer a public opportunity to do so,” said First Selectperson Christine Vitale. “This session offers the goals behind these initiatives as well as sharing the crash and injury data that showed the Town we could and should be doing more to make our streets safer. Public input is an important part of the conversation we want to have with our neighbors.”

The evening will include presentations by First Selectperson Christine Vitale, Director of Public Works Frank Petise, Police Chief Michael Paris, and Chair of the Fairfield Traffic Authority Kevin Kiley. A representative from the Town’s Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Devices vendor, Altumint, will present an update on recent findings and clarify the appeal process. Topics will include Fairfield’s Vision Zero initiative, the rationale behind roadway changes, and future transportation improvements.

A question-and-answer session will immediately follow. No registration is required.

Public Information Session

Date: Tuesday, July 14

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Location: Fairfield Warde High School, 755 Melville Avenue