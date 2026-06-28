Fairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair Returns July 18; Vendors and Sponsors Invited

The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development announced today that the Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce are once again co-sponsoring the Fairfield Sidewalk Sale & Street Fair, which will be held rain or shine on Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in downtown Fairfield.

More than 50 Fairfield businesses are expected to participate, offering a variety of merchandise and special sales. Select merchants will begin previewing sale items on Thursday, July 16. Admission is free.

Sherman Green will feature activities for children and families, including an inflatable bounce house. The event will also include live musical entertainment at several locations throughout downtown. A complete event lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available. Businesses and vendors interested in participating or sponsoring the event should contact Mark Barnhart or Mary Alice Limperopulos at mlimperopulos@fairfieldct.org for more information.

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