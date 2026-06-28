Stratford Fireworks Celebration Set for July 2

The Town of Stratford Announces Fireworks Celebration on July 2 and Hotline for Information

The Town of Stratford is excited to announce that the Independence Day fireworks are scheduled for Thursday, July 2, 2026, at Short Beach Park, located at 1 Dorne Drive. The show will begin at approximately 9:00 p.m., with a rain date set for Monday, July 6, 2026. This year’s fireworks are generously sponsored by IBEW Local Union 488.

Additionally, a fireworks information hotline is now active. For the most up-to-date event details, including weather or traffic updates, residents and visitors are encouraged to call the Stratford Fireworks Hotline at 203-380-6757.

Parking and Access:

On the entire day of July 2, only Stratford residents will be allowed entry to Short Beach. Stratford residents must have a valid resident sticker affixed to their windshield to enter. Resident stickers can be obtained at the Stratford Recreation office, 468 Birdseye Street, Stratford. To obtain a sticker, residents will need a current car registration with a Stratford address in addition to a driver’s license. Resident permit stickers include motor vehicle license plate numbers and are non-transferable.

Non-residents who wish to park for the fireworks must use the overflow parking lot at DeLuca Field, at 1000 Main St, Stratford, CT 06615.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and follow all guidance from Town personnel regarding parking and safety. Anyone using a ride-share service must be dropped off and picked up at the intersection of Riverdale Drive and Wayne’s Walk.

Important Reminders:

Golf carts are not permitted at Short Beach after 4:00 p.m.

Pets are not allowed on Town beaches from May through October.

Bicycles, scooters, or skateboards must be walked through the Short Beach area.

No full-face masks are permitted.

The Town of Stratford thanks the community for its cooperation as we prepare for this festive celebration and wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable evening filled with family, friends, and fireworks.

For additional information, please call the Fireworks Information Line at 203-380-6757.