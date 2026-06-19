Stratford Police Warn Residents About Bank Impersonation Scam

The Stratford Police Department is warning residents about a bank impersonation scam that has recently targeted local residents and caused substantial financial losses.

Scammers contact victims while posing as representatives from their bank. They often use spoofed phone numbers that appear to be legitimate bank numbers and may have personal information, account details or knowledge of recent transactions, making the call seem legitimate.

The scammer creates a sense of urgency by claiming your account has been compromised, involved in fraud or linked to criminal activity. They then instruct victims to withdraw money from their accounts and send it through wire transfers, cash apps, cryptocurrency, gift cards or other methods.

Within the past month alone, residents have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to this scam. Unfortunately, once the money is sent, it is often impossible to recover.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your bank and they tell you your account has been compromised or instruct you to transfer, withdraw or send money, hang up the phone immediately.

Contact your bank directly using a trusted phone number or visit a local branch and speak with a bank representative in-person.