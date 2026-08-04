NORWALK POLICE ARREST NEW YORK MAN IN $53,000 CHECK FRAUD INVESTIGATION

NORWALK, CT – Norwalk Police have arrested a 19-year-old New York man following a months-long investigation into the theft and fraudulent alteration of a check valued at more than $53,000.

The investigation began on January 28, 2026, after victims reported that a check they mailed had been stolen and the payee information altered.

Detectives determined that a $53,401 check intended for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had been intercepted, fraudulently altered, and deposited into the suspect’s bank account. During the investigation, detectives executed search warrants and worked with multiple financial institutions to obtain records and identify the individual responsible.

The investigation identified the suspect as Ashton Artis, 19, of Arverne, New York. On July 20, 2026, officers with the New York City Police Department took Artis into custody and transported him to Rikers Island Correctional Facility.

On August 3, 2026, Norwalk Police detectives traveled to Rikers Island and extradited Artis to Norwalk Police Headquarters. He was charged with Larceny in the First Degree and Forgery in the Third Degree. Bond was set at $50,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on August 17, 2026.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at (203) 854-3111.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Norwalk Police Department website at www.norwalkpd.com or by texting “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).