GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES STATE GRANTS FOR THE RECONSTRUCTION OF 13 BRIDGES ON LOCAL ROADS

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto announced that the State of Connecticut is providing $16.8 million in state grants to 11 towns and cities to support the reconstruction of 13 bridges on locally owned roads.

Awarded under the latest round of the State Local Bridge Program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), this state-funded program operates as a cost-matching grant that provides municipalities with 50% of the project costs necessary for the reconstruction of municipal bridges. Cities and towns are required to administer all design and construction aspects of their projects, while CTDOT oversees project milestones and provides guidance.

The grants awarded under this latest round of the program include:

• Burlington: Replace Bridge #020003, Alto Road over unnamed brook ($636,750)

• Fairfield: Replace Bridge #050020, Old Field Road over Pine Creek ($2,985,089)

• Harwinton: Replace Bridge #065005, Gale Road over unnamed stream ($600,750)

• Harwinton: Replace Bridge #065011, Birch Hill Road over Pickett Brook ($600,750)

• New Canaan: Replace Bridge #089025, Lakeview Avenue over unnamed stream ($1,142,750)

• New Milford: Rehabilitate Bridge #05312, Boardman Road over Housatonic River ($2,656,875)

• Southbury: Replace Bridge #130010, New Road over Spruce Brook ($535,000)

• Stamford: Rehabilitate Bridge #04065, West Broad Street over Rippowam River ($3,731,250)

• Stonington: Replace Bridge #137009, Collins Road over Cattle Path ($770,000)

• Suffield: Replace Bridge #139006, Hickory Road over Fourmile Brook ($778,179)

• Suffield: Replace Bridge #139009, Copper Hill Road over unnamed stream ($841,929)

• West Hartford: Replace Bridge #155014, Old Brook Road over Mountain Farms Brook ($978,075)

• Winchester: Replace Bridge #162008, Newfield Road over Fox Brook ($612,500)

The Connecticut General Assembly established the State Local Bridge Program in 1984 under the state’s Infrastructure Renewal Program. Connecticut has about 4,200 local bridges and culverts on municipally maintained roads. Since 2016, approximately $180 million in grants have been awarded to Connecticut cities and towns through the program.

For more information about the State Local Bridge Program, visit portal.ct.gov/dot/programs/local-bridge.