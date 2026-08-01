GOVERNOR LAMONT, CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ANNOUNCE $52.9 MILLION IN RECOVERY FUNDS FOR CONNECTICUT FARMERS

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt, and the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation announced that the Connecticut Department of Agriculture has received a fully executed agreement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture establishing a $52.9 million Farm Recovery and Support Block Grant for eligible Connecticut farmers who experienced losses in 2023 and 2024 due to severe weather events.

Under the Farm Recovery and Support Block Grant, farmers making at least $1,000 in farm income who have at least $500 in documented losses from weather events in 2023 and 2024 will be eligible. Payments may cover up to 95% of losses, not to exceed $1 million per year per category. Any previous crop insurance or third-party payments will be deducted.

Farmers will have two opportunities to apply, with the first anticipated in September and a second round in late fall. Farmers are strongly encouraged to submit information during the first round. Payments will be issued at the close of each application round.

Today’s announcement was made during a news conference held at Cecarelli’s Harrison Hill Farm in Northford, one of more than 200 Connecticut farms that reported estimated losses exceeding $72 million during 2023 and 2024 due to late frost and freeze events, historic flooding along the Connecticut River Valley in 2023, flooding in western Connecticut in 2024, as well as hail, drought, and excessive moisture.

These weather events resulted in losses in harvestable production, crop yield and quality, infrastructure damage, equipment losses, and increased production costs.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture expects to open the application period in early fall, with payments beginning in late fall. Farmers who experienced losses are encouraged to begin gathering documentation now and sign up for updates when the application portal opens.

Additional information, including FAQs, fact sheets, eligibility guidance, and the signup form for updates, is available at portal.ct.gov/FRS.