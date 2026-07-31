WESTPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT WARNS OF AN UPTICK IN SCAM TELEPHONE CALLS

(Westport, CT) The Westport Police Department has recently received numerous inquiries and official complaints regarding a telephone scam involving someone who is falsely claiming to be a member of the agency.

The names and ranks of the calling “officer” vary, as do the circumstances detailed in the calls. However, the caller typically tells victims that they missed a court date and/or a jury duty appearance and attempts to convince them they need to take immediate action to rectify the situation and avoid arrest.

The caller will then explain that they need to receive some form of instant payment, typically Green Dot cards, to be able to provide a new court date. This is a scam.

The Westport Police Department will not call you to demand payment for missing jury duty or court.

Never provide personal or financial information to unsolicited, unverified callers.

Be cautious of anyone creating a sense of urgency or requesting payment by gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfer, or other unusual methods.

Should you receive a call like this, please hang up immediately. If you have questions about the authenticity of a call from someone claiming to be a Westport Police Officer, contact the Westport Police Department directly using its non-emergency phone number, 203-341-6000, to verify the information.

The origins of these scam calls are being investigated. However, that will not stop them from being made, so the department is asking residents to help protect their family, friends, and neighbors by sharing this information.