Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY ANNOUNCES AUGUST TEEN PROGRAMS

ByAlex

Jul 31, 2026

STRATFORD, CT – The Stratford Library Association has announced its lineup of August programs for teens at the Stratford Library, located at 2203 Main Street. The events are open to students in grades 7 through 13, with a mix of creative activities, games, and clubs throughout the month.

The Teen Summer Reading Program continues through August 15. Participants can log the minutes they spend reading for chances to win weekly prizes and be entered into the grand prize drawing. Registration is open through August 15.

On Tuesday, August 4, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., teens can learn the art of paper-folding flowers and paint their own flower pots during Flower Art and Flower Pot Painting in the Lovell Room. No registration is required.

On Tuesday, August 11, from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m., the library will host a Black Light BookPin Bowling Glow Party, an after-hours event featuring black light bookpin bowling, music, snacks, and prizes. Participants are encouraged to dress to glow. Registration is required, and a signed parent or guardian permission form is required for all teens. Forms are available at the Teen Desk. No late entry will be permitted, and pickup is promptly at 9:15 p.m. in the back parking lot.

On Thursday, August 13, from 5 to 6 p.m., the Teen Department will host Chess Club. Whether participants are experienced players or trying chess for the first time, they are invited to enjoy refreshments and friendly competition. No registration is required.

By Alex

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