TEEN, FATHER ARRESTED FOLLOWING DOUBLE SHOOTING ON BRIDGEPORT’S WEST SIDE

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Bridgeport Police have arrested a 14-year-old male and his 46-year-old father in connection with Thursday’s double shooting at Laurel Avenue and Grove Street. Both were taken into custody several hours later at a motel in the North End by the Detective Bureau’s Shooting Task Force, which investigates non-fatal shootings.

The 14-year-old was charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. He was processed at police headquarters and transported to juvenile detention.

His father, Damien Mullins, 46, of Bridgeport, was charged with Tampering with Evidence. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. Thursday, Bridgeport Police received a ShotSpotter activation reporting several rounds fired in the area of Laurel Avenue and Grove Street. The dispatch center also received multiple 911 calls reporting two people had been shot.

Officers found an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, both from Stratford, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. Both victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Detectives believe the shooting was not random.

The investigation remains active. Police say additional arrests and charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Albert Palatiello at (203) 581-5226.