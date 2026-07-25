Westport

WESTPORT POLICE ARREST CAREGIVER ACCUSED OF MISTREATING DISABLED CLIENT

ByAlex

Jul 25, 2026

On the afternoon of Saturday, July 18, 2026, an officer responded to the Westport Weston Family YMCA, 14 Allen Raymond Lane, regarding a complaint made by staff members. Staff reported that they had seen a caregiver, later identified as paraprofessional Elisa Feinman, physically mistreating her intellectually disabled client while at the facility.

A further investigation was conducted, including a review of surveillance video of the incident. An arrest warrant was ultimately sought and granted for Feinman.

On the evening of Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Feinman voluntarily traveled to police headquarters, where she was formally charged in connection with the active warrant for her arrest.

Feinman, 68, of Fairfield, was charged with Abuse of Persons in the Third Degree and Assault of an Intellectually Disabled Person in the Third Degree. Her bond was set by the court at $50,000. She posted the bond and was released.

She is scheduled to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Friday, July 31, 2026.

By Alex

Related Post

Westport

Westport Boats Launched

Jul 21, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Rollover Crash On I-95

Jul 15, 2026 Alex
Westport

Westport Police Charge Man in HomeGoods Shoplifting Case

Jul 10, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Westport

WESTPORT POLICE ARREST CAREGIVER ACCUSED OF MISTREATING DISABLED CLIENT

Jul 25, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO LOADED FIREARM ARREST IN BRIDGEPORT

Jul 25, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

Child Struck By Car

Jul 24, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Structure Fire

Jul 24, 2026 Stephen Krauchick