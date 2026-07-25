WESTPORT POLICE ARREST CAREGIVER ACCUSED OF MISTREATING DISABLED CLIENT

On the afternoon of Saturday, July 18, 2026, an officer responded to the Westport Weston Family YMCA, 14 Allen Raymond Lane, regarding a complaint made by staff members. Staff reported that they had seen a caregiver, later identified as paraprofessional Elisa Feinman, physically mistreating her intellectually disabled client while at the facility.

A further investigation was conducted, including a review of surveillance video of the incident. An arrest warrant was ultimately sought and granted for Feinman.

On the evening of Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Feinman voluntarily traveled to police headquarters, where she was formally charged in connection with the active warrant for her arrest.

Feinman, 68, of Fairfield, was charged with Abuse of Persons in the Third Degree and Assault of an Intellectually Disabled Person in the Third Degree. Her bond was set by the court at $50,000. She posted the bond and was released.

She is scheduled to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Friday, July 31, 2026.