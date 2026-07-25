Bridgeport

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO LOADED FIREARM ARREST IN BRIDGEPORT

ByAlex

Jul 25, 2026

A traffic stop by Bridgeport Police for motor vehicle violations on Wednesday night, July 22, 2026, led to the arrest of a 19-year-old city man for illegally possessing a loaded firearm with an altered serial number and a large-capacity magazine.

Nineteen-year-old Kyeshon Leven King of Bridgeport was stopped by a patrol officer at the intersection of State Street and Lafayette Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after the car he was driving was observed moving erratically.

A 9-millimeter Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 40-round, high-capacity magazine was found inside King’s waistband. There was one live round in the chamber of the firearm, which had an altered serial number.

King was charged with:

Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane
Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Signal
Disobeying the Signal of an Officer
Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit
Illegal Alteration of a Firearm
Illegal Sale/Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine
Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

King was given a bond of $65,000.

By Alex

Related Post

Bridgeport

Child Struck By Car

Jul 24, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

“DOWNTOWN BURGLAR” CHARGED IN MULTIPLE BREAK-INS

Jul 24, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

BOMB THREAT SUSPECT ARRESTED OUTSIDE TOTAL MORTGAGE ARENA

Jul 24, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO LOADED FIREARM ARREST IN BRIDGEPORT

Jul 25, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

Child Struck By Car

Jul 24, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Stratford Structure Fire

Jul 24, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

“DOWNTOWN BURGLAR” CHARGED IN MULTIPLE BREAK-INS

Jul 24, 2026 Alex