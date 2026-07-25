TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO LOADED FIREARM ARREST IN BRIDGEPORT

A traffic stop by Bridgeport Police for motor vehicle violations on Wednesday night, July 22, 2026, led to the arrest of a 19-year-old city man for illegally possessing a loaded firearm with an altered serial number and a large-capacity magazine.

Nineteen-year-old Kyeshon Leven King of Bridgeport was stopped by a patrol officer at the intersection of State Street and Lafayette Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after the car he was driving was observed moving erratically.

A 9-millimeter Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 40-round, high-capacity magazine was found inside King’s waistband. There was one live round in the chamber of the firearm, which had an altered serial number.

King was charged with:

Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane

Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Signal

Disobeying the Signal of an Officer

Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit

Illegal Alteration of a Firearm

Illegal Sale/Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine

Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

King was given a bond of $65,000.