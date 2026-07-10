Westport

Westport Police Charge Man in HomeGoods Shoplifting Case

ByAlex

Jul 10, 2026

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, a loss prevention associate of HomeGoods, 1850 Post Road East, contacted police reporting a shoplifting larceny that had occurred on the previous day. The associate explained that a suspect he identified as Thomas Donovan had stolen two coffee makers from the store valued at $349.99 each. The matter was further investigated, and an arrest warrant was sought and granted for Donovan in connection with this incident.

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, the Westport Police Department was contacted by the Stratford Police Department who reported that Thomas Donovan was currently being held in custody in connection with this active warrant for his arrest. Donovan was transported back to Westport where he was formally charged with Larceny Fifth Degree. His bond was set by the court at $25,000.00. He was able to post this bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

By Alex

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