Bridgeport Public Library Announces Summer Reading Program, Family Events, and July Activities

The Bridgeport Public Library has announced a full schedule of summer programs and special events for residents of all ages, including the return of its annual Summer Reading Program, family crafts, science workshops, movies, and America 250 celebrations.

The library’s Summer Reading Program: “Plant a Seed, Read!” runs through August 28 at all Bridgeport Public Library locations. Children, teens, and adults are invited to sign up, track their reading, earn rewards, and participate in special activities throughout the summer.

The library also reminds residents that all locations will be closed Friday, July 10, for a staff development day and will reopen with normal hours on Saturday, July 11, at 10:00 a.m.

Among the featured events:

America 250 Movie: 1776 Saturday, July 11 2:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. North Branch A musical celebrating the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Design Your Own Flag Saturday, July 11 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Newfield Branch Children ages 5–18 can create a fabric tile that will become part of a community American flag mosaic.

The Tiny Seed Craft Tuesday, July 14 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. North Branch Participants will create colorful artwork inspired by Eric Carle’s The Tiny Seed using recycled materials.

Science in the Summer Tuesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 16 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Beardsley Branch Free hands-on science workshops for students in grades 2–7.

America 250: Turn Back the Clock Saturday, July 18 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. North Branch Families can make George Washington wigs, write with quill pens, enjoy trivia, coloring activities, and more.



The library also recently unveiled a new garden bench at the Burroughs-Saden Main Library’s Michelle Obama Garden, recognizing the volunteers, City of Bridgeport employees, and Friends of the Library who help maintain the space.

For a complete calendar of events, Summer Reading information, and additional library programs, visit https://bportlibrary.org.