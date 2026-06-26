Bridgeport Man Charged With Murder in Park Avenue Stabbing

The Bridgeport Police Department late Tuesday afternoon arrested a Bridgeport man for the fatal stabbing of a woman at a Park Avenue rooming house on June 9th.

Johnnie Newkirk, 52, was arrested by the Homicide Unit at approximately 5:30 pm today at Bridgeport Police Headquarters. He had an active felony warrant.

Newkirk was charged with Murder and Tampering with Evidence in the killing of Willesha Riddick, 41, on Park Avenue June 9th, 2026. Newkirk and Ms. Riddick lived in separate rooms in the house.

Newkirk’s bond was set at $1.5 million and he will be arraigned Wednesday, June 24th, at Bridgeport Superior Court – 172 Golden Hill Street.

Shortly after midnight on June 9th, patrol officers were dispatched to the 350 block of Park Avenue on a report of a female having been stabbed there. Ms. Riddick was found on the 1st floor bleeding from multiple stab wounds to her torso. She was pronounced deceased approximately one hour later at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Homicide detectives conducted interviews throughout the early morning hours on June 9th, while evidence was collected by the Major Crimes Unit and the Video Retrieval Unit. Among the items recovered was the knife used in the stabbing.

The arrest warrant for Newkirk was signed by a Judge on Monday after a thorough investigation by the Homicide Unit and a review by the State’s Attorney.