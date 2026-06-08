Westport

Possible Swatting Incident

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 8, 2026

Police UPDATE: At approximately 10:32am on Monday, June 8, 2026, Bedford Middle School, located at 88 North Avenue, received a threat via telephone call placed to the main office. The caller reported that explosive devices had been placed within the school and that armed individuals were currently inside it. Westport Police with the assistance of mutual aid from neighboring agencies were
immediately notified and responded to secure the premises and investigate. Bedford
Middle School was placed into a lockdown protocol. Although there was no
incident occurring there, neighboring Staples High School was also placed into an
approximately hour-long shelter in place protocol as a precaution.


Westport officers assisted by officers and canine units from Fairfield, Norwalk and the Connecticut State Police as well as the Stamford Police Department’s Bomb Squad conducted multiple systematic sweeps and searches of the premises. After an exhaustive search, no threats or explosive devices were located, and the lockdown protocol was lifted at approximately noon.


Shortly after the initial call was received by the school, other agencies around the state began receiving calls of a similar nature, suggesting that this was potentially part of an organized hoax. The origins of the telephone call threat remain an active investigation by the Westport Police Department.

Police are investigating a possible swatting incident at Bedford Middle School at 88 North Avenue. According to unconfirmed radio reports, two pipe bombs were allegedly called in at the school, and the school was put in lockdown. Staples High School was also locked down.

2026-06-08@10:35am– #Westort CT #swatting

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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