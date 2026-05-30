Westport Announces Cross Highway Bridge Replacement and Detour

Cross Highway Bridge over Dead Man’s Brook Replacement Project

Traffic Detours and Road Closure June 19 through August 20

Westport, CT – Town Engineer Keith Wilberg has announced the start of the Cross Highway Bridge replacement project over Dead Man’s Brook. The bridge is located on Cross Highway approximately 800 feet east of North Avenue.

Preliminary construction activities are currently underway. Through traffic will continue to have access to Cross Highway until the scheduled roadway closure on or about Friday, June 19.

The roadway is expected to remain closed from June 19 through approximately August 20 to allow for installation of the new bridge structure.

During the closure period, local traffic will follow a designated detour route utilizing Cross Highway, Bayberry Lane, Long Lots Road, and North Avenue, or the reverse as necessary. Appropriate detour and safety signage will be installed prior to the closure. A map of the area and designated detour route is included.

Access to Staples High School, Bedford Middle School, and Wakeman Town Farm should be made via North Avenue throughout the duration of the project.

Residents on Cross Highway, Silent Grove North, Half Mile Common, Woody Lane, and Whippoorwill Lane will continue to have local access to their properties; however, the bridge closure will prevent through traffic.

Businesses located on Cross Highway, including Gruel Britannia and Christie’s Service, will remain open and accessible during construction.

Westport emergency services and the Westport Public Schools busing representative have been notified of the project and planned detours.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the construction area, allow additional travel time, and obey all posted detour and safety signage.

Questions regarding the project and detour may be directed to Town Engineer Keith Wilberg at 203-341-1128.

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