Fairfield Police Chief Defends School Zone Speed Camera Program in Open Letter

Fairfield Police Chief Michael Paris released an open letter defending the town’s new school zone speed camera program, saying the goal is to slow drivers down and prevent deadly crashes. Paris, a certified crash reconstructionist, said the program is rooted in public safety concerns after years of investigating serious and fatal crashes caused by speeding.

The chief addressed criticism over the cameras operating 24 hours a day, stating that speeding laws apply at all hours and that some of the worst crashes occur overnight when drivers take greater risks. Paris also said the department will continue evaluating the program while remaining committed to reducing dangerous driving behavior throughout Fairfield.

A message from Chief Michael Paris:

As Chief of Police for the Town of Fairfield, I want our community to understand exactly why these speed cameras were implemented and why the mission of the Town of Fairfield, specifically the police department revolves around public safety.

I am not only the Chief of Police, but also a certified crash reconstructionist who has personally investigated some of the most horrific crashes imaginable. I have stood on roadways in the middle of the night next to mangled vehicles, comforted grieving families, and witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences that speeding can have on human life. These are moments that stay with you forever, and they shape how you view traffic safety.

Our goal with these cameras is simple: To slow drivers down and save lives.

The locations selected for these cameras were not chosen at random. Many of these school zones are used as cut through routes by drivers attempting to avoid traffic congestion, and we consistently receive complaints from residents about excessive speeds in these areas. Speeding through a school zone at any hour of the day is unacceptable. The laws do not stop overnight, and unfortunately, neither do serious crashes. In fact, some of the most severe and fatal crashes we investigate occur during nighttime and overnight hours when drivers feel more comfortable taking risks with speed.

There has been criticism about enforcing speed limits 24 hours a day, but I would ask people to remember that the laws governing safe driving apply 24 hours a day as well. The reality is that speed kills, regardless of the time on the clock. As with any new program, we will continue to evaluate its effectiveness, identify areas for improvement, and make adjustments where appropriate. Our focus will remain on one thing: reducing dangerous driving behavior and improving safety for everyone in our community.

If someone receives a mailed infraction after speeding through one of our school zones and that experience causes them to slow down the next time they drive through town, I consider that a success. If a citation changes behavior before a crash occurs, then this program has done exactly what it was intended to do. I would much rather someone be frustrated receiving a fine in the mail than have officers knocking on a family’s door in the middle of the night delivering tragic news that cannot be undone.

Recently, I received a note from a father in our community who told me that he received a warning in the mail after his young son was driving his vehicle through one of these zones at an excessive speed. Instead of anger, he expressed gratitude. He thanked our department for bringing the issue to his attention and said that the warning created an important conversation.

The Fairfield Police Department will continue to listen to the concerns of our residents and remain transparent about this program, but we will also remain firm in our commitment to public safety. My responsibility as Chief is not simply to react after tragedy strikes. My responsibility is to do everything possible to prevent that tragedy from happening in the first place.

I would also urge members of our community to watch the Netflix documentary “Crash.” It provides a powerful and heartbreaking look into the devastating consequences of reckless and dangerous driving decisions. Perhaps after seeing the lifelong impact that speeding and preventable crashes have on victims, families, first responders, and entire communities, people may better understand why programs like this are not about politics or punishment, but about preventing tragedy before it happens.

If these cameras prevent even one fatal crash, save one child from being struck by a speeding vehicle, or convince one driver to slow down before making a life changing decision behind the wheel, then this program will have been worth it.

Respectfully,

Michael E. Paris

Chief of Police