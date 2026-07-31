BRIDGEPORT PUBLIC LIBRARY ANNOUNCES AUGUST PROGRAMS AND SUMMER READING EVENTS

The Bridgeport Public Library is inviting residents of all ages to participate in a variety of free educational and family-friendly programs during the first week of August.

The library’s “Plant a Seed, Read!” Summer Reading Program continues through August 28 at all Bridgeport Public Library locations. Children, teens, and adults can sign up, track their reading, and earn rewards while enjoying programs and activities throughout the summer. Residents can call or visit their local branch to learn how to participate.

On Saturday, August 1, the Beardsley Branch will host “Daisy’s Dinosaur” from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Puppeteer Robert Rogers will present an original story designed to inspire discovery, patience, and imagination for children ages 3 to 12.

Also on Saturday, August 1, the Burroughs-Saden Main Library will present two events exploring early American history. “Tapping into the Past: Tavern Life in Early Connecticut” will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will explore how taverns served as important gathering places in Connecticut communities.

The program will be followed by Tavern-Style Trivia from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participants can compete individually or as a team, test their knowledge of United States history, and win history-themed prizes. Registration is required, and light refreshments will be served. No alcohol will be available.

The North Branch will host “The Magic of Jay Reidy” on Thursday, August 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The family-friendly performance will feature another magic show from longtime library favorite Jay Reidy.

The library is also continuing several recurring children’s programs. LEGO Club meets Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Burroughs-Saden Main Library for children ages 5 to 12. Participants can build their own creations, have them displayed for one week, and earn a prize after every fourth visit.

Chess Club for Kids meets Mondays from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Beardsley Branch. The program welcomes children ages 6 to 16 of all ability levels, with an adult required for participants age 10 and younger.

Ms. Trina’s Arts and Crafts is held Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Black Rock Branch. Children ages 4 and older can explore different crafts, tools, and techniques and bring home a new creation each week. No registration is required.

For information about these and other Bridgeport Public Library programs, visit https://bportlibrary.org/events.