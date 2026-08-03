Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT APPROVES NEW RULES RESTRICTING PARKING OF TRACTOR-TRAILERS AND LARGE COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

ByAlex

Aug 3, 2026

BRIDGEPORT, CT – The Bridgeport City Council has announced updates to Chapter 10.12 of the city’s parking ordinance that will regulate where tractor-trailers, large commercial vehicles, utility trailers, tow dollies, and certain trucks carrying debris may park on public streets and rights-of-way.

City officials said the ordinance is intended to modernize parking regulations, improve public safety, and address longstanding concerns involving large commercial vehicles, utility trailers, unsecured debris, and abandoned equipment parked on city streets.

Under the ordinance, large commercial vehicles, including tractor-trailers, are prohibited from parking, standing, or being left unattended on any public street, alley, or public right-of-way at any time. Exceptions are provided for vehicles actively making deliveries, loading or unloading residential goods, disabled or awaiting towing, or performing utility, emergency service, or other work.

Utility trailers must remain attached to a valid, licensed vehicle and may not be parked on a public right-of-way between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. Unhitched utility trailers are prohibited from parking on a public right-of-way at any time and are subject to towing.

Tow dolly trailers are prohibited from parking on any public street or public right-of-way at any time, whether attached to a vehicle or not and whether towing another vehicle or not.

The ordinance also prohibits standard trucks carrying equipment, appliances, rubbish, refuse, garbage, litter, or similar materials from parking on public streets between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. Standard trucks equipped with unauthorized make-shift walls are also prohibited from operating or parking on public rights-of-way.

Violations carry fines ranging from $125 to $250. Large commercial vehicles parked in violation of the ordinance are subject to a $250 citation. Utility trailers, tow dolly trailers, and standard trucks violating the new regulations may receive $125 citations, with certain trailers also subject to towing.

The City Council said the ordinance is intended to strengthen public safety, improve neighborhood quality of life, and provide clearer parking standards for residents, businesses, and law enforcement.

The new ordinance takes effect on August 6, 2026.

By Alex

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