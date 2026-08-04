Bridgeport

Bridgeport Schools Holding Open Teacher Interviews

ByAlex

Aug 4, 2026

Bridgeport Public Schools is inviting certified teachers, aspiring educators and candidates currently working toward certification to attend open interviews at Bridgeport City Hall.

The district is particularly seeking elementary, special education, math, science, art and music teachers. A limited number of interviews will also be available for paraprofessional candidates.

Human Resources recruiter and retired district administrator Sharon Pivirotto said school principals will be available to meet directly with applicants and discuss opportunities within the district. Bridgeport Public Schools also offers a mentor program that pairs new teachers with experienced educators during their first years.

Apply today or learn more: www.bridgeportedu.net/apply

Reserve a spot for an Open Teacher Interview: https://bit.ly/4vIXQrm

Open Teacher Interview Dates

Location: Bridgeport City Hall, 45 Lyon Terrace, Room 324, Bridgeport, CT

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Dates: July 30, August 6, and August 13

By Alex

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