Fairfield

Choice Pet Celebrates Ribbon Cutting At New Fairfield Location

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 26, 2026

FAIRFIELD, CT — Choice Pet celebrated the ribbon cutting for its new Fairfield location at 2248 Black Rock Turnpike in the Trader Joe’s Plaza.

Choice Pet began in 1979, when its first Choice Pet Supply opened in Norwalk with a simple idea: to offer high-quality products for the health and well-being of pets. Since then, the company has grown to 17 neighborhood locations across Connecticut and New York, with another location on the way.

The Fairfield store offers pet food, treats, chews, supplies and other products, with a focus on holistic, organic, raw and natural options. The location also features a self-service dog wash and is open seven days a week.

Fairfield First Selectwoman Christine Vitale joined the celebration and welcomed Choice Pet to its new location.

“We wish you much luck and success in your new location,” Vitale said.

Choice Pet says its mission is to be the community’s trusted source of knowledge, inspiration and choice for pet lovers through its people, partners and technology. The company says its team members are dedicated to helping customers make informed choices for the pets who bring them joy.

Choice Pet Fairfield is located at 2248 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The store is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information, call (203) 334-4242 or visit https://choicepet.com/.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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