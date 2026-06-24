The Dogfather Celebrates Ribbon Cutting On Post Road

The Dogfather Grooming celebrated its ribbon cutting in Fairfield, officially welcoming the company’s newest location at 1125 Post Road.

Founder Matt Harwood said The Dogfather has grown from a single grooming van into a Connecticut grooming brand with locations in Stratford, Meriden, Shelton, and Fairfield, along with 25 mobile grooming vans serving New Haven, Fairfield, and Hartford counties.

Harwood said he started the business about 20 years ago after learning how to groom his own two poodles. What began with one van slowly grew into several vans, and later expanded into grooming salons.

The company says it has been caring for animals and their families across Southern Connecticut for 20 years, helping thousands of families with grooming needs for pets big and small. Their approach centers on gentle care, respect for the animals, and working with owners to create a grooming plan that fits each pet’s needs.

The Fairfield location has been remodeled and updated with The Dogfather’s own style and standards. Harwood said the business focuses on experience, convenience, and care, offering same-day and next-day appointments when available, all-natural shampoos, and mobile grooming options for dogs who may be elderly, anxious, or more comfortable being groomed at home.

Town officials welcomed the business to Fairfield during the ribbon cutting, saying Fairfield is a community that loves its pets.

The Fairfield Dogfather location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fairfield salon can be reached at 475-330-3372. Mobile grooming is also available by calling 203-907-3626 or texting 203-231-7694. More information is available at dogfathergrooming.com.