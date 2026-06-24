Fairfield

The Dogfather Celebrates Ribbon Cutting On Post Road

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 24, 2026

The Dogfather Grooming celebrated its ribbon cutting in Fairfield, officially welcoming the company’s newest location at 1125 Post Road.

Founder Matt Harwood said The Dogfather has grown from a single grooming van into a Connecticut grooming brand with locations in Stratford, Meriden, Shelton, and Fairfield, along with 25 mobile grooming vans serving New Haven, Fairfield, and Hartford counties.

Harwood said he started the business about 20 years ago after learning how to groom his own two poodles. What began with one van slowly grew into several vans, and later expanded into grooming salons.

The company says it has been caring for animals and their families across Southern Connecticut for 20 years, helping thousands of families with grooming needs for pets big and small. Their approach centers on gentle care, respect for the animals, and working with owners to create a grooming plan that fits each pet’s needs.

The Fairfield location has been remodeled and updated with The Dogfather’s own style and standards. Harwood said the business focuses on experience, convenience, and care, offering same-day and next-day appointments when available, all-natural shampoos, and mobile grooming options for dogs who may be elderly, anxious, or more comfortable being groomed at home.

Town officials welcomed the business to Fairfield during the ribbon cutting, saying Fairfield is a community that loves its pets.

The Fairfield Dogfather location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fairfield salon can be reached at 475-330-3372. Mobile grooming is also available by calling 203-907-3626 or texting 203-231-7694. More information is available at dogfathergrooming.com.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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