Fairfield Police Promote Three

Lieutenant Eric Fuller, Sergeant Phil Galaske, and Sergeant Kevin Wells were formally sworn into their new positions today, surrounded by family members, friends, and fellow officers.

Their promotions recognize the experience, hard work, and professionalism they have demonstrated throughout their careers serving the Fairfield community. Each will now take on additional leadership responsibilities while continuing to support the department and its commitment to public service.

Lieutenant Fuller will serve in the Administrative Services Bureau. Sergeant Galaske and Sergeant Wells have been assigned to the Patrol Division, where they will supervise officers and help maintain the high standard of police services provided to Fairfield residents.

Congratulations to Lieutenant Fuller, Sergeant Galaske, and Sergeant Wells on their well-deserved promotions. We wish them the best in their new roles.