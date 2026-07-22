Fairfield

Fairfield Police Promote Three

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 21, 2026 , , , , , , , , ,

Lieutenant Eric Fuller, Sergeant Phil Galaske, and Sergeant Kevin Wells were formally sworn into their new positions today, surrounded by family members, friends, and fellow officers.

Their promotions recognize the experience, hard work, and professionalism they have demonstrated throughout their careers serving the Fairfield community. Each will now take on additional leadership responsibilities while continuing to support the department and its commitment to public service.

Lieutenant Fuller will serve in the Administrative Services Bureau. Sergeant Galaske and Sergeant Wells have been assigned to the Patrol Division, where they will supervise officers and help maintain the high standard of police services provided to Fairfield residents.

Congratulations to Lieutenant Fuller, Sergeant Galaske, and Sergeant Wells on their well-deserved promotions. We wish them the best in their new roles.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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