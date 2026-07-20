Chips Family Restaurant Celebrates 60 Years

FAIRFIELD, CT — Chips Family Restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary by rolling its prices back to 1966, offering customers pancakes for 85 cents and coffee for 15 cents.

State Sen. Tony Hwang joined the celebration and presented a citation from the state of Connecticut recognizing Chips as a longtime community institution.

“This has been an institution in our community,” Hwang said. He praised the restaurant for supporting local charities, contributing to community organizations and remaining involved in philanthropic efforts throughout the area.

Chips owner Adam Bajko became emotional while reflecting on the milestone and the memory of George, who purchased the restaurant and worked to keep its food and traditions consistent.

Bajko said customers from Fairfield County regularly traveled to enjoy what they considered some of the best pancakes in Connecticut. That support helped inspire the opening of the Fairfield location in 2011.

Hwang also highlighted the restaurant’s longstanding community involvement, including donating Thanksgiving proceeds to local charities and supporting organizations such as the Rotary Club.

He said the relationship has become a “win-win,” with Chips supporting the community and the community continuing to support the restaurant in return.

The celebration concluded with hopes of marking another anniversary in 10 years, when Bajko joked that Chips would roll back its prices once again.