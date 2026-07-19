FAIRFIELD SOCIAL SERVICES SEEKS COMMUNITY SUPPORT FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUCCESS

Back to School already? It may feel early, but for many Fairfield families, now is the time to start preparing for the new school year.

Fairfield Social Services is collecting $25 gift cards to Target, Walmart, and Amazon to help Fairfield students return to school with the supplies they need to feel prepared and ready to learn.

Last year, the generosity of Fairfield residents, businesses, faith communities, and civic organizations helped more than 130 Fairfield students purchase backpacks, school supplies, clothing, and other essentials.

If you’d like to help, please consider donating a $25 gift card to Target, Walmart, or Amazon. Gift cards may be mailed or dropped off at Fairfield Social Services, located in the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities, 100 Mona Terrace. To ensure families have time to shop before school begins, please donate by August 21.

If your family needs assistance preparing for the new school year, we encourage you to call Fairfield Social Services at 203-256-3170 to schedule a confidential appointment with one of our social workers.

For more information about donating or requesting assistance, please call 203-256-3170 or email socialservices@fairfieldct.org.

You might be surprised how much a $25 gift card can mean to a family working hard to get their child ready for school. Thank you for helping Fairfield students start the school year with confidence.