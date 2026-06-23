Missing Fisherman Located Following Penfield Reef Incident

On June 20, 2026, during the morning hours, the body of 34-year-old Kwahiwi Edwards of Queens, New York, was located on a beach near Shoreline Drive in Stratford.

Mr. Edwards had been reported missing on June 13, 2026, after he and another fisherman became stranded on the reef at Penfield Beach as the incoming tide rapidly surrounded them. A witness entered the water in an attempt to assist the fishermen but was also swept into deeper water. Responding Fairfield Police officers successfully rescued the witness and the second fisherman; however, Mr. Edwards could not be located.

An extensive search and recovery operation was conducted involving local, state, and federal agencies, including marine units, dive teams, drone operators, and aviation resources. While active search and rescue operations concluded on June 13, recovery efforts by the Fairfield Police Department continued in the days that followed.

The Fairfield Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Edwards’ family and loved ones during this difficult time.

The Fairfield Police Department would like to thank the Fairfield Fire Department, the Towns of Westport, Monroe, Milford, Trumbull, Newtown, and Stratford, the City of Bridgeport, Nassau County, and the United States Coast Guard for providing personnel and resources throughout the search and recovery effort. The Department would also like to specifically recognize Newtown Underwater Search and Recovery and Sea Tow for their continued assistance, dedication, and support throughout the operation. Finally, the Department recognizes the witness whose selfless actions were instrumental in helping save a life during this incident.