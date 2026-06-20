Fairfield Dog Days Returns June 28

5th Annual Fairfield Dog Days Community Event

Presented by the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce

Fairfield, CT – This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, June 28th, from 11:00am to 4:00pm and includes vendors, dog-centric activities, entertainment, giveaways, and more. The free event is a full family day event for all ages.

This lively outdoor festival brings together dog lovers, local businesses, and animal advocates to celebrate the Fairfield community and pamper four-legged best friends.

“It’s a wonderful event for the community with activities for kids and adults, and allows Adopt-A-Dog to show off some of our adorable adoptables! We look forward to having positive and fun days and hope to recruit some new foster families as well”.

Vendor applications are open. Vendors who are interested in reserving a tent space for the Fairfield event can reserve their spot on the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce website at FairfieldCTChamber.com or contact Katelyn Thaler at Katelyn@FairfieldCTChamber.com or 203-255-1011.

“The Fairfield event draws over 1,500 people, and although its theme is dogs, attendees are also interested in looking at, or purchasing, other kinds of products as well,” said Beverly Balaz, President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. She continued, “This is one of Fairfield’s bigger community events! Vendor tent spots are limited, so we encourage vendors to register early!”

Attendees can expect a packed lineup of fun, interactive, and family-friendly activities, including Dog Lovers Lure Coursing, face painting, caricature artist, Pet Pantry Bone Bar, Ice Cream Pawlour, Sniffari, food trucks, Splash Park, and more.

“This event has become a staple in Fairfield County, and we’re proud to continue creating unique experiences that support the welfare of pets and the people who love them,” said Beverly Balaz. “From playful activities to pet adoption awareness, every element of Dog Days is designed to strengthen our bond with the community and give back.”

Fairfield Dog Days will be held rain or shine on Sunday, June 28th, 2026, from 11am to 4pm at Old Town Hall Green, 611 Old Post Road, at the corner of Beach Road, in Fairfield.

Sponsors include Pet Pantry, Adopt a Dog, Camp Bow Wow, GoNetSpeed, and Vanderblue Team.

#FairfieldCT #FairfieldDogDays #DogDays #FairfieldChamber #PetFriendly #DogLovers #AdoptADog #FamilyFun #CommunityEvent #CTEvents #LocalNews #OldTownHallGreen #PetAdoption #FoodTrucks #FairfieldCounty #ThingsToDoCT #PetPantry #CampBowWow #GoNetSpeed #DoingItLocal