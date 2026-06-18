Town Clarifies Summer School Zone Speed Limits

Reduced 20 MPH Speed Limit Will Not Be Enforced Throughout the Summer

The Town of Fairfield reminds drivers that its Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Device (ATESD) program in designated school zones remains operational throughout the summer months, but the 20-mph speed limit will not be enforced from June 17 to September 1 when school is not in session.

Effective June 17, speed safety cameras will only enforce the regular posted speed limit, which is either 25 or 30 mph, depending on the location. Speed safety cameras will continue to monitor and enforce posted speed limits 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When school resumes on September 1, the 20-mph speed limit will once again be enforced during school arrival and dismissal hours.

“We ask drivers to continue to use caution in school zones as the schools may be in use for summer camps, athletics, or community events, but the 20-mph speed limit will not be enforced until students return in the fall,” said First Selectperson Christine Vitale. “Speeding remains a significant issue in our Town, and drivers are still required to follow the posted speed limit at all times. Regardless of the time of the day, the speed limit is the law.”

For the first two weeks in June, motorists were limited to receiving only one violation regardless of the number of violations committed. During the last two weeks in June, violations are capped at a maximum of three per vehicle. Full enforcement begins on July 1 without limitations. According to the Town’s speed camera vendor, Altumint, this approach is unprecedented among municipalities implementing automated speed enforcement programs and has resulted in the forfeiture of tens of thousands of dollars in potential fines.

“Our goal has always been to educate motorists, encourage compliance, and ultimately make our roadways safer for everyone,” said Police Chief Michael Paris. “From the outset of this program, we have intentionally prioritized education and voluntary compliance, with a commitment to changing driver behavior and improving safety.”

Data collected during the May 1-31 warning period showed thousands of speeding violations, underscoring the need for additional measures to improve safety and driving within the speed limit on Fairfield roads. Studies show that even small reductions in vehicle speed can reduce the likelihood of severe injuries and fatalities in crashes involving pedestrians.

The six school zones were selected based on crash history, engineering analysis and feedback from the community. Those locations include:

• Dwight Elementary (Redding Road)

• Notre Dame High School (Jefferson Street)

• Burr Elementary (Burr Street)

• Riverfield Elementary (Mill Plain Road)

• Fairfield Ludlowe High and Fairfield Ludlowe Middle (Unquowa Road)

• Fairfield Warde High (Knapps Highway)

All enforcement zones are marked with signage to notify drivers of camera monitoring in the area, in accordance with state law. The Town is continuing to research options for additional signage, subject to review and approval by CTDOT and the Office of State Traffic Administration (OSTA).

More information can be found on the Town’s website under Speed Safety Cameras. Information on how to appeal a fine is available on the website.