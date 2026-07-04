Lamont Proposes Free College Class for Every Connecticut High School Senior

Governor Ned Lamont has announced a proposal that would guarantee every Connecticut high school senior access to at least one free college class before graduation, regardless of where they live, what school they attend, or their family’s financial situation.

The initiative builds on the state’s growing dual credit programs by ensuring every senior can earn college credits through one of two pathways. Most students would take either a concurrent enrollment course taught at their high school by a credentialed instructor or a dual enrollment course on a college campus. Students whose schools do not offer either option would be able to take a free online course through Charter Oak State College.

“Every Connecticut high school student deserves a running start toward college and we’re going to make sure they get one,” Governor Lamont said. “No matter where you attend high school, this proposal means that by the time you walk across the stage at graduation, you can already have your first college credits under your belt – for free.”

The proposal would also require Connecticut’s public colleges and universities to enter into matriculation agreements with Charter Oak State College, ensuring that credits earned transfer seamlessly to participating institutions.

The plan builds on Connecticut’s recent expansion of dual credit opportunities. During the 2024-25 school year, more than 24,700 high school juniors and seniors enrolled in college-level courses, up from 17,500 students three years earlier. Governor Lamont’s latest state budget includes $6 million in annual funding to help school districts cover the cost of dual credit courses, in addition to $9 million previously invested through federal ARPA funding.

“I’m proud that we’ve made community college free, reduced student debt, and expanded automatic admission into Connecticut’s public colleges and universities,” Lamont said. “Now we’re going to make sure every single senior has that opportunity — and that the credits they earn mean something when they get to college.”

According to the governor’s office, research has consistently shown that students who participate in dual credit programs are more likely to enroll in college, earn degrees, and reduce the overall cost of higher education. The proposal is part of Governor Lamont’s broader education and affordability agenda for his next term.