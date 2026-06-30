Extreme Heat Alert Issued Across Connecticut Through the Holiday Weekend

Connecticut is bracing for a prolonged stretch of dangerous heat and humidity through at least Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 90s and heat index values climbing as high as 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Governor Ned Lamont has activated the state’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol, and municipalities across the state have opened cooling centers to protect residents, particularly older adults, young children, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and anyone without access to air conditioning.

Officials are urging everyone to stay hydrated by drinking water frequently, even before feeling thirsty, spend as much time as possible in air-conditioned buildings, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and check frequently on elderly neighbors, family members, and others who may be vulnerable. Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, provide pets with plenty of fresh water and shade, and remember that fans alone are not enough during extreme heat. With many residents heading to beaches, pools, and lakes over the holiday weekend, the American Red Cross is also reminding everyone to swim only where lifeguards are present, never swim alone, designate a “water watcher” for children, wear life jackets when appropriate, and leave the water immediately if thunderstorms approach.

Cooling Centers

Statewide

Cooling centers throughout Connecticut can be found by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org.

Bridgeport

Senior Centers (Weekdays Only)

Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue (8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

East Side Senior Center – 268 Putnam Street (8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street (8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Veterans Affairs Center – 20 Thorme Street (9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Alpha Community Services YMCA – 650 Park Avenue (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

GBT Station

710 Water Street (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

Bridgeport Public Library Branches

Main Branch – 925 Broad Street

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue

Newfield Branch – 755 Central Avenue

North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue

Beardsley Branch – 2534 East Main Street

East Side Branch – Temporarily closed for construction

Residents needing shelter or additional assistance should call 2-1-1.

Stratford

Birdseye Municipal Complex

468 Birdseye Street

Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: Closed for the holiday

Stratford YMCA

3045 Main Street

Wednesday: 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For transportation, overnight shelter, or additional resources, call 2-1-1. Emergencies should be reported to 9-1-1.

Westport

Center for Senior Activities

21 Imperial Avenue

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Closed Friday for Independence Day

Westport Library

20 Jesup Road

Monday-Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Closed Friday and Saturday

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Westport Weston Family YMCA

14 Allen Raymond Lane

Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (indoors), 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (outdoors)

Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Residents needing transportation or assistance can call 2-1-1 or visit www.211ct.org. Westport also recommends checking holiday hours before traveling.