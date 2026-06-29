Stratford

Stratford News: Marianna’s Pantry Celebrates Ribbon Cutting At Stratford Location

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 29, 2026

Marianna’s Pantry celebrated a ribbon cutting at its Stratford location, marking a new chapter for the family-owned café after moving from Trumbull to 7365 Main Street in Oronoque Plaza.

The business is owned by sisters Melissa Cotto and Marina DeCarli, who built Marianna’s Pantry around family, food, and community. The café offers specialty coffees, fresh baked goods, breakfast, lunch, sandwiches, and take-home meals made with fresh, local ingredients.

Marianna’s Pantry is named after the sisters’ mother, Marianna DeCarli, whose kindness, work ethic, and love for family inspired the business. The family’s Italian roots are also reflected throughout the menu, including sandwiches and items named after family members, such as Frankie, Alexandra, Liana, Christian, and Nonno, among many others.

Melissa said the Stratford location is open Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. “My sister Marina and I are here for you every day, Monday through Saturday,” she said during the ribbon cutting. “We’re so ecstatic to be here. Fresh baked goods every day, everything made with love.”

The sisters said they hope Marianna’s Pantry continues to be a place where customers feel like family. Marianna’s Pantry is located at 7365 Main Street in Stratford. For more information, call 203-880-9633 or visit mariannaspantryct.com.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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