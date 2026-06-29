Bridgeport Police Investigating Stabbing After Man Found Bleeding Inside Car on Pulaski Street

Bridgeport Police detectives are investigating the stabbing of a 31-year-old Bridgeport man who was found bleeding inside a vehicle on Pulaski Street late Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport patrol officers were flagged down by a passerby who reported that a man was bleeding inside a car parked on Pulaski Street. Officers located the victim, who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported by ambulance to Bridgeport Hospital, where he underwent emergency treatment. Police said he is listed in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the victim had been driving around the East Side in the minutes before he was discovered on Pulaski Street. Patrol officers secured a crime scene around the vehicle while detectives began processing evidence. The vehicle was later towed as part of the investigation.

Detectives spent the late afternoon reviewing surveillance video from the area and interviewing potential witnesses as they worked to determine where and how the stabbing occurred.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Jeffrey Holtz at (203) 581-5293.

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