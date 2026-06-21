CTDOT Urges Drivers to Stay Alert During Busy Summer Travel Season

As Summer Travel Increases, So Do Safety Risks on Connecticut Roads

CTDOT reminds drivers to stay alert as travel, construction, and outdoor activity increase.

As Connecticut enters the busy summer season, the Connecticut Department of Transportation is urging motorists to stay alert and be prepared for increased activity on the roads.

Summer brings more vehicles to Connecticut’s roads as residents and visitors travel to destinations across the state. At the same time, construction crews are advancing critical infrastructure projects in active highway work zones, and more pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists are out enjoying the warmer weather. Together, these conditions create a roadway environment that requires every driver’s full attention.

Historically, the summer months mark the deadliest period on Connecticut’s roadways. In Connecticut in 2024, the most recent year with verified data, there were 116 traffic fatalities and 587 serious injuries between June and September. More than one-third of those fatalities, 38%, involved motorcyclists.

“Summer is a great time to get out and enjoy everything Connecticut has to offer, but the most important destination is always getting home safely,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “As travel picks up during the summer months, we’re urging every driver to make safety a top priority. Buckling up, slowing down, staying alert, and never driving impaired are simple choices that can save lives.”

“We ask all drivers to ‘think safety’ whenever they travel on the roads and highways of Connecticut,” said Colonel Daniel Loughman, Commanding Officer of the Connecticut State Police. “During the summer, we see more traffic as residents begin their vacations, take day trips to the beach, or meet with friends at barbeques. Safey means ditching the distractions, slowing down for construction zones, and following posted speed limits. Please move over when you see first responders on the side of the road helping out those in need.”

Before every trip, CTDOT encourages drivers to ask themselves:

Am I giving my full attention to driving?

Have I checked for road conditions, delays, or construction activity?

Is everyone in the vehicle wearing a seat belt?

Am I prepared to slow down and share the road with pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists?

Am I rested and ready to drive safely?

Taking a few moments to answer these questions can help make every trip safer and contribute to safer roads for everyone.

To learn more about safe driving practices this summer, visit nhtsa.gov.

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