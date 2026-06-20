GOVERNOR LAMONT SIGNS AGREEMENT ESTABLISHING UNINSURED AND UNDERINSURED MOTORIST COVERAGE FOR CONNECTICUT DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION EMPLOYEES

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Connecticut Employees Union Independent (CEUI) requiring the State of Connecticut to extend uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage to Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) employees, providing critical protections to the workers who maintain Connecticut’s roads and highways.

The agreement provides up to $1 million in coverage per person for CTDOT employees injured by uninsured or underinsured drivers while performing their job duties, including when these workers are outside of their assigned vehicles in active work zones. The coverage mirrors protections already in place for the Connecticut State Police, who also face similar risks on the roads while performing their jobs. It will be provided under the state’s existing State Fleet Insurance Policy.

“Department of Transportation workers who maintain our roads put themselves in harm’s way every day so the rest of us can get home safely, and they deserve every protection we can give them,” Governor Lamont said. “CTDOT employees work through holidays, nights, storms, and traffic to ensure that our transportation system continues moving, and their service is deeply appreciated. Our administration will continue doing everything we can to safeguard the state workers who serve the people of Connecticut.”

The signing of the MOU honors the memory of CTDOT maintainer Andrew DiDomenico, who was killed in the line of duty on June 28, 2024, after being struck by an impaired, uninsured driver while he was working on a road in Wallingford.

“Andrew DiDomenico was just 26 years old when an impaired, uninsured driver struck and killed him in a work zone while he was doing his job,” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “That tragedy exposed critical gaps in worker coverage that demanded immediate action. We are grateful to Governor Lamont and CEUI for standing with us to get it done.”

“Today, we are taking an important step to protect the men and women who keep Connecticut’s roads moving,” CEUI Local 511 President Carl R. Chisem, who represents NP-2 state workers, said. “This agreement provides meaningful coverage and peace of mind for workers and their families. It also reflects what we can achieve when we work together—CTDOT, CEUI, and our administration—to stand up for those who serve our state. As we move forward, we do so in honor of Andrew DiDomenico and with a continued commitment to the safety of every worker on our roads.”

Work zone safety is an increasingly significant concern both nationally and in Connecticut. Between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2025, there were 5,586 crashes and 18 fatalities in Connecticut work zones. In 2025, more than 100 CTDOT vehicles were struck by other drivers, with 15 incidents resulting in injuries requiring medical attention. CTDOT has lost 39 employees in the line of duty throughout its 131-year history.

The MOU is a side letter to the NP-2 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the State of Connecticut and CEUI. The Connecticut General Assembly set aside $500,000 for this benefit for the period beginning January 1, 2027, through June 30, 2027, with the cap increasing to $1 million per fiscal year thereafter, subject to legislative approval.

**Download: MOU on uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage for CTDOT employees signed by Governor Lamont and CEUI: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/office-of-the-governor/news/2026/20260617-np2-insurance-side-letter.pdf