Downtown Bridgeport Farmers Market Returns July 9 to McLevy Green

The Downtown Bridgeport Farmers Market is returning for the 2026 season, bringing fresh produce, local food vendors, live music, artisan crafts, and community resources to McLevy Green every Thursday beginning July 9.

Hosted by the Bridgeport Downtown Special Services District (DSSD), the market will be open every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. through October 29.

The season kicks off on July 9 with a live cooking demonstration by Chef Raquel Rivera of A Pinch of Salt, live music from local performers, handcrafted products from local vendors, and interactive arts activities provided by cARTie, the Art Museum Bus.

Throughout the season, visitors can enjoy weekly live music, periodic cooking demonstrations by Chef Raquel Rivera and Deja Smith of Khemi’s Vegan Cuisine, fresh vegetables, locally prepared lunches, and a variety of artisan goods.

“The Bridgeport DSSD is thrilled to again host the Downtown Bridgeport Farmers Market at McLevy Green,” said Bridgeport DSSD President and CEO Lauren Coakley Vincent. “We are honored to connect community members with their favorite vendors, local farmers, talented Bridgeport musicians, and resource providers. The Downtown Farmers Market and the many other events taking place in Downtown Bridgeport add vibrancy to the neighborhood, showcase local entrepreneurs’ creativity, and welcome visitors from throughout Bridgeport.”

Regular vendors this season include:

Farmers & Food

Killam & Bassette Farmstead

Betzy’s Latin Cuisine

Khemi’s Vegan Cuisine

Natural Juices

Artisan Crafts & Clothing

Destinie Designs

Kiffy Naturals

Rico Suave Accessories

The She Shed

Community Information

American Jobs Center

Bridgeport Public Library

Fairfield County Coalition Voter Registration

Greater Bridgeport Transit and CTrides

Liberation Programs

Recovery Network of Programs

Additional guest organizations throughout the season will include CONNECT-US, Norma Pfriem Breast Center, Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging, UI/Avangrid, and Jehovah’s Witness.

The market also participates in the Bridgeport Bucks Program, helping make fresh fruits and vegetables more affordable for residents. It accepts SNAP/EBT, WIC, Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks, Bridgeport Bucks, cash, credit, and debit cards. Through the SNAP matching program, every $1 spent in SNAP benefits provides $2 to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

For more information about vendors and weekly activities, visit colorfulbridgeport.com/signature-events or follow @colorfulbridgeport on Facebook and Instagram.