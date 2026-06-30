Bridgeport Police Urge Scooter Safety After Series of Serious Crashes

The Bridgeport Police Department is urging riders and motorists to use extra caution after a series of serious motor scooter crashes, including one fatal crash, over the past two months.

Police said several serious scooter crashes occurred throughout May and June, with the most recent happening on Sunday, June 28, at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Iranistan Avenue and Laurel Avenue, where a motor scooter and a passenger vehicle collided. Both operators suffered serious injuries.

Other scooter crashes investigated this month occurred on June 4 at Laurel Avenue and Elmwood Avenue, June 21 at West Beach in Seaside Park, and June 27 at University Avenue and Broad Street.

In May, a 61-year-old Bridgeport man was killed when his motor scooter collided with a vehicle on Huntington Turnpike.

“We have seen a fatality and numerous serious injuries involving persons riding scooters, and we haven’t reached the July 4th weekend,” said Police Chief Roderick Porter. “The volume of scooters on the city’s streets makes enforcement difficult. Officers are seeing very young people riding them. We cannot put our citizens in further danger by pursuing riders at a high rate of speed for traffic violations. We are asking the community to be a part of the solution.”

Police are reminding riders that motor scooters are subject to Connecticut motor vehicle laws and are encouraging all motorists and pedestrians to watch carefully for scooters, motorcycles, and e-bikes, which can be difficult to see and hear.

Officials noted that scooters with engines smaller than 50cc require a valid Connecticut driver’s license but do not require registration or insurance. These scooters are not permitted on highways such as Interstate 95, Route 8/25, or the Merritt Parkway. Riders or passengers under 18 must wear a helmet.

Scooters with engines of 50cc or larger are classified as motorcycles. Riders must have a motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s license, and the scooters must be registered and insured. These scooters are permitted on state highways. Riders and passengers ages 16 and 17 are required to wear helmets.

Police also reminded residents that scooters, motorcycles, and e-bikes that cannot keep up with the posted speed limit must remain in the right lane or shoulder except when passing or making a left turn. Motor scooters and motorcycles are prohibited from riding on sidewalks and are subject to city parking regulations.

Additionally, e-bikes or electric scooters producing more than 750 watts require a driver’s license. Models producing 3,700 watts or more are classified as motorcycles and require registration, insurance, and a motorcycle endorsement.