Two Arrested After ShotSpotter Investigation and Pursuit Into Trumbull

On June 29, 2026, at approximately 2:31 pm, Bridgeport Police received a ShotSpotter activation indicating eight rounds fired in the 450 block of Trumbull Avenue. The Bridgeport Police Fusion Center reviewed available video footage and identified a vehicle bearing Connecticut registration as a vehicle involved in the incident.

Investigators confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of North Branford on June 23, 2026.

Later that evening, at approximately 7:35 pm, members of the Bridgeport Police Task Force and a Bridgeport Police K9 officer observed the vehicle in the area of North Avenue and Lindley Street. Officers observed multiple occupants inside the vehicle. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the operator fled, leading police on a pursuit through Bridgeport and onto Route 8 before continuing into Trumbull.

The pursuit ended in the area of Booth Hill Road in Trumbull after the stolen vehicle became disabled and multiple occupants fled on foot. Bridgeport Police, Trumbull Police, Connecticut State Police, and additional assisting units immediately established a perimeter and began a coordinated search of the area.

During the search, officers located and arrested 19-year-old Giovanni Jesus Gonzalez, of Bridgeport, after he was found attempting to conceal himself inside of a garage on Tanager Lane in Trumbull. Gonzalez was charged with:

Engaging police in pursuit

1st degree reckless endangerment

3rd degree burglary

Interfering with officers/resisting

A second suspect, 19-year-old Kayano “Lotti” Gordon, of Bridgeport, was later located by Trumbull officers after he was observed leaving the area on a bicycle. Officers determined that Gordon had entered a nearby property and taken the bicycle while attempting to flee the area. Gordon was also taken into custody and charged with:

6th degree larceny

3rd degree burglary

1st degree reckless endangerment

Engaging police in pursuit

Larceny of a motor vehicle, 1st offense

The Bridgeport Police Department extends its appreciation to the FBI, Connecticut State Police, Trumbull Police Department, and Trumbull volunteer fire departments for their assistance and support during this incident. The coordinated response included multiple law enforcement resources, including K9 units, drones, and aviation support.

This investigation remains active, and additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department.