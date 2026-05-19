Fairfield Rotary Collecting Donations for Veterans During Memorial Day Parade

Please help support veterans by bringing food or making a donation during Fairfield’s Memorial Day Parade

For the 15th consecutive year, during the Memorial Day Parade in Fairfield on Monday, May 25th, the Rotary Club will be collecting non-perishable food/canned goods and money, cash, credit card, or checks made out to “Homes for the Brave,” along the parade route to donate and support local Veterans. As is tradition, local Veterans will be riding in the truck and helping collect.

Marchers will walk along the parade route collecting items including canned goods, coffee, powder creamers, twin sized sheets, towels, and any toiletries.

The Club is honored to help support veteran causes including Homes for the Brave, who is the primary recipient. Homes for the Brave, a non-profit in Bridgeport, CT, has a mission to help homeless veterans with housing and services necessary to help them return to productive and meaningful life. On any given night in the United States, there are approximately 40,000 Veterans experiencing homelessness.

The Fairfield Rotary Club has a long legacy of supporting the community. “Service above Self” is more than a motto, it is the Club’s core value that drives all its efforts. Since 1990, the club has provided over $450,000 in community grants and donations to local non-profits and continues to support local area high school seniors with scholarships. Internationally, the Fairfield Rotary co-sponsored grants to support six international service projects in Haiti, Uganda, Syria, Liberia and Guatemala.

The Club is looking for new members who want to make a difference in their community and have fun doing it.

To find out more about the Fairfield Rotary Club, visit FairfieldRotary.org.