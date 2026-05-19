Stratford

Police Activity In Stratford

ByStephen Krauchick

May 19, 2026 , , , , , , , , , ,

Police UPDATE: The Stratford Police Department responded to an address on Claudia Drive on a report of a
person in a mental health crisis at approximately 1113 hours.
Access to the immediate area has been restricted and the Special Response Team is on scene.
There is no threat to the public at this time. Further details will be made available when
possible.


People in Stratford near the intersection of Success Avenue and Stonybrook Road are being asked to stay inside their homes while police investigate an incident in the area.

Officials said there is no threat to the community at large at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Stratford

Shots Fired Stratford

May 12, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Fatal Fire on the Merritt

May 10, 2026 Alex
Stratford

Stratford Health Department To Host Walk N’ Talk Series

May 3, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield Rotary Collecting Donations for Veterans During Memorial Day Parade

May 19, 2026 Alex
Stratford

Police Activity In Stratford

May 19, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Gas Line Rupture

May 19, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Laceration At Transfer Station

May 19, 2026 Stephen Krauchick