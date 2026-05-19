Police Activity In Stratford

Police UPDATE: The Stratford Police Department responded to an address on Claudia Drive on a report of a

person in a mental health crisis at approximately 1113 hours.

Access to the immediate area has been restricted and the Special Response Team is on scene.

There is no threat to the public at this time. Further details will be made available when

possible.



People in Stratford near the intersection of Success Avenue and Stonybrook Road are being asked to stay inside their homes while police investigate an incident in the area.

Officials said there is no threat to the community at large at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.