Stratford

Stratford Health Department To Host Walk N’ Talk Series

ByAlex

May 3, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Stratford Health Department, in collaboration with Stratford Parents Place and the Stratford YMCA, will host an upcoming Walk N’ Talk series designed to bring families together for light physical activity, connection, and informal health conversations with community health professionals.

The multigenerational event is open to residents of all ages, including children, parents, and grandparents, and offers a fun and welcoming way to enjoy time outdoors while connecting with local health professionals. Participants are encouraged to bring children or grandchildren, with strollers and carriers welcome.

The Walk N’ Talk series will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on the following dates:

May 12 – Shakespeare Park
May 19 – Short Beach
May 26 – Longbrook Park

The series is intended to promote healthy, active lifestyles across Stratford while giving families an opportunity to engage in casual conversations about health and wellness.

Registration is available by calling 203-385-4090 or emailing health@townofstratford.com.

By Alex

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