Stratford

Stratford Police Arrest Suspect in April Homicide Investigation

Byn8n

Apr 28, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Stratford Police Department responded to 437 Woodstock Avenue on April 04, 2026 at approximately 2340 hours on report of a disturbance.

This incident was determined to be a homicide.

Paul T. Balzarano (08-23-1982) was identified as the deceased victim. He died as the result of suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

On April 28, 2026, the investigation of this incident culminated with the arrest of Robert Kopasz (07-23-2003).

Robert Kopasz is charged with:

  • Murder by Firearm
  • Illegal Possession of an Assault Weapon without a Certificate
  • Illegal Violation of Fire Rate Enhancement (Machine Gun)
  • Illegal Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine
  • Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

Robert Kopasz was issued an April 28, 2026 court date. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500,000.00 court set bond.

An American Tactical Omni Hybrid semi-automatic multi-caliber rifle and a Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol, equipped with an illegal after-market switch, which allows this firearm to be fired fully automatic, were seized as evidence.

Anyone with information related to this incident may contact Detective Marc Halper at (203) 385-4126 or mhalper@townofstrtaford.com.

By n8n

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