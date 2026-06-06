Stratford’s Paradise Green Farmers Market Opens June 22

Stratford’s Paradise Green Farmers Market Returns June 22

Stratford, Connecticut (May 29, 2026) — Stratford’s beloved Paradise Green Farmers Market returns for another vibrant season, opening Monday, June 22, and continuing every Monday from 2–6 p.m. through October at 121 Huntington Road, Stratford, CT.

Held on the lawn of Paradise Green, the weekly market brings together local farmers, producers, and artisans offering fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, cheese, eggs, meat, honey, maple syrup, olive oil, crafts, and more. Residents are encouraged to bring a reusable bag and take part in a community space centered on freshness, connection, and sustainability.

Mayor David Chess celebrated the market’s return, stating: “The Paradise Green Farmers Market is an important community tradition, and I’m thrilled that it will return in June. It supports local farmers and businesses, and connects residents with greater access to fresh produce, encouraging healthy living. Money spent at local markets tends to stay in the local area, generating income for nearby businesses and supporting local jobs. It also plays a key role in fostering social connections that strengthen Stratford’s sense of community.”

“The Farmers Market has become a centerpiece of community life here in Stratford,” said Andrea Boissevain, Stratford’s Health Director. “Each season brings new opportunities for residents to explore healthy foods, engage with local growers, and support the small businesses that help this community thrive.”

“We’re excited to begin the season and continue building on the strong foundation that has supported this market for so many years,” said Scott Schultz, the new Market Manager, who is stepping into the role following the leadership of Tom Dillon, the immediate past manager, widely appreciated for years of dedicated service. “This year, we’re welcoming new and returning vendors, expanding offerings, and continuing to accept SNAP benefits to ensure that everyone in Stratford can participate.”

The market strengthens the local economy, expands access to healthy foods, and encourages environmentally conscious choices.

Maureen Whelan, Environmental Health Supervisor for the Stratford Health Department, highlighted the market’s community health value: “Farmers markets support healthier lifestyles simply by making fresh, local food easy to access. They also create opportunities for people to meet their growers and learn more about where their food comes from.”

In addition to produce and specialty items, the market serves as a lively community gathering place filled with local creativity, family-friendly activities, and seasonal surprises.

For more information, email us at health@townofstratford.com or call us at 203-385-4090.