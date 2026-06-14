Make Music Fairfield Returns June 21

International Make Music Day to Take Place Sunday, June 21

Fairfield, CT – Make Music Day 2026 returns to Fairfield on Sunday, June 21 from 8AM – 10PM.

2026 marks the 9th year that Fairfield has celebrated Make Music Day. This year, there will be over 100 performers, 18 venues, and 70+ performances over the course of the 14-hour festival day.

Make Music Day is the free, outdoor music festival celebrated annually all over the world on the Summer Solstice. Created in Paris, France in 1982, Make Music Day, or “Fête de la Musique”, has grown to more than 2,000 cities, making it the globe’s largest music event.

Make Music Day features free music of all styles, and is open to anyone who wishes to participate. Amateurs, professionals and first timers alike are invited to join the fun. Performances take place everywhere, including parks, sidewalks, town squares, beaches, front porches and parking lots.

Each performance throughout the day is completely free and open to the public.

This is Make Music Fairfield’s 9th year and is Connecticut’s largest festival.

Since Make Music Fairfield’s inception, more than 100 venues and 350 performers have participated. Follow on Facebook and Instagram @MakeMusicFairfield to learn more about the event and this year’s participating musicians and venues.

Additional activities include:

Jennings Beach, 8AM-9AM: Free Yoga Class hosted by Yoga 4 Everybody

Jennings Beach, 9AM-10AM: Sound Bath hosted by Yoga 4 Everybody

Sherman Green Gazebo, 12PM-1PM: Participatory Drum Circle with Jim LoPresti

Sherman Green Gazebo, 3PM-4PM: Community Pop-Up Choir led by Kurt & Helen and Matt Helm, featuring Imagine by John Lennon

Pianos in the Wild: Two donated pianos will be placed around town and available to play June 21 through July 21, with locations to be announced

Make Music Fairfield 2026 is brought to the community through the support of the Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community and Economic Development, Fairfield Theatre Company, the Connecticut Office of the Arts, Scott Vincent Photography, YZR Music, and volunteers.

To sign up as a performer, visit www.makemusicday.org/fairfield.

For more information, email fairfield@makemusicday.org or follow @MakeMusicFairfield on Facebook and Instagram.

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