Fairfield University To Host Flag Day Celebration With Ice Cream, Art, and Family Activities

Enjoy Complimentary Ice Cream and Family Fun at Fairfield University’s Arts & Minds Flag Day Celebration

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (June 1, 2026)— Join the Fairfield University Arts & Minds community for a joyful, family-friendly afternoon celebrating Flag Day with art, music, and community.

Located in front of the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts on Fairfield’s campus, and in the Bellarmine and Walsh Galleries, the celebration will run from 2–4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The Fairfield University Art Museum will be open for extended hours from 1-5 p.m., featuring the exhibition For Which It Stands… which examines depictions of the American flag, in both the Bellarmine Hall and Walsh Galleries.

This festive afternoon will include live music from local group Sweetcake Mountain Bluegrass Band, and a complimentary ice cream and popsicle social as well as family friendly activities like a scavenger hunt, face painting by Picasso Parties, and a Pop-up Circus Zone by Circus Moves.

Bring the kids, meet friends, and soak in the spirit of the day on campus with creativity, connection, and patriotic spirit. The event is free and open to all, but space is limited so registration is encouraged. Parking is free and available on campus.

Tickets and Information

Don’t miss this fun afternoon celebrating Flag Day with treats and activities for all.

Fairfield University: Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, Bellarmine Hall Galleries, Walsh Gallery

Registration and event details: fairfield.edu/flagday.

For Which It Stands…

This exhibition examines depictions of the American flag through more than 70 works by a diverse group of artists, beginning during WWI with Childe Hassam’s Italian Day, May 1918 and continuing to the present day, including a textile sculpture commissioned for the show from Maria de Los Angeles. The exhibition includes work in a variety of media by artists including Jasper Johns, Faith Ringgold, Robert Rauschenberg, Shepard Fairey, and Julie Mehretu, and challenges viewers to consider who the American flag truly represents and whether justice is available to all.

Fairfield University Arts & Minds

Arts & Minds is your destination for theatre, music, dance, talks, fine art, and community programming. It connects all of Fairfield University’s arts and cultural programming across venues, departments, and centers, bringing them together to create an expansive, diverse season.