2026 Longshore Golf Course Opening

Westport, CT – The Westport Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce the opening of Longshore Golf Course and driving range for the 2026 season and looks forward to welcoming golfers back to the course on Friday, April 3. Our staff has been working diligently to prepare the course, pro shop, and operations to ensure a smooth start to the season. Golfers can expect several updates this year aimed at improving the overall experience, including a new reservation system, new carts, enhancements to communication, and continued course improvements.

New Reservation System:

In 2026, we are introducing ForeUp as our new reservation service. This system will provide a more user-friendly interface for booking and managing tee times. As spring moves forward, we will be sending out email blasts directly from this system to keep our customers up to date on what is happening at Longshore. Booking will be available on ForeUp as of Thursday, April 2nd at 6:30 AM.

A few important points to know:

Everyone will be getting an email directly from ForeUp asking them to set up their online booking account. Please note: Missing or ignoring this email will delay your ability to book tee times. All handpass holders have already been transferred to the new ForeUp database, but these accounts need to be activated by following the instructions in the email. All accounts will be required to keep a credit card on file in their account in order to book tee times. No-show fees will be enforced this season. When using your account to book a tee time, your username will now be the email address that is on file in your account. The email on file in the ForeUp database is the one that was on file in your old Chelsea account. Handpass numbers will no longer be used for golf. (They will be used for other Parks and Recreation amenities). Tee time booking windows will remain as they are (5 days in advance starting at 6:30 A.M.)

New Carts:

We are excited to announce we have brand new 2026 electric lithium-ion Club Car carts. These new carts will be equipped with GPS technology that will allow the golfer to have their distances available to them as they traverse the course. In addition, the goal is to have the GPS serve as the ordering system for food and beverage at the halfway house. Alcoholic beverages will also be available this year at the Halfway house and via beverage cart on the course for your convenience. This will not be available at the beginning of the season as we are in the process of securing a new concessionaire for Longshore.

Telephone System:

In addition to a new reservation system, we will also be introducing a new phone system this season. The goal of this system is to cut down on the large amount of general information phone calls coming into the pro shop so we can serve you better. In addition to the automated system, our website will remain the most easily accessible place for general information regarding pricing, tee time information, instruction, association membership, etc.

Tee Box Renovation:

Our tee box renovation project is almost complete. However, the new tee boxes will not be ready to play when we open. All new tees will open once they are able to be used without risk of damage. During this grow in period, please do not walk on any new tees. We will be using a mixture of forward and temporary tees during this period. We thank you for your patience and cooperation while we make valuable improvements to the golf course.

Handpass Purchase and Renewal:

If you are a Westport resident and would like to purchase a golf Handpass, or if your golf Handpass has expired, you can renew or purchase online at www.westportrecreation.com or in person, Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM at the Parks and Recreation Department, located in Longshore Club Park, 260 Compo Road South.

We look forward to seeing you at the first tee soon!