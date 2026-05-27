Bridgeport Police Investigate Scooter Crash at North Avenue and Thompson Street

On May 26, 2026, at approximately 4:19 pm, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received several calls for a collision involving a motor vehicle and a motorized scooter. The collision occurred at the intersection of North Avenue and Thompson Street.

Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Firefighters, and American Medical Response were dispatched to the location. Officers arrived on scene and observed Bridgeport Firefighters rendering medical aid to the operator of the motorized scooter. The motorized scooter operator was identified as an 18-year-old male of Bridgeport and transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital. The operator of the gray Honda CRV stayed on scene. The female operator was identified as a 33-year-old Stratford resident. The scene was secured and the Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team was requested to respond to the location.

The scene was reconstructed and after a preliminary investigation, it was determined the gray Honda CRV was traveling north on Thompson Avenue and stopped at the stop sign located at Thompson Avenue and North Avenue. The Honda CRV attempted to turn left onto North Avenue, and it was struck by the motorized scooter traveling east on North Avenue.

The 33-year-old operator of the Honda CRV did not sustain any injuries from the collision and cooperated with the investigation. The 18-year-old motorized scooter operator sustained serious injuries and was listed in stable condition.